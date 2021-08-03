Cancel
Attic Bedroom Designs, Challenging Small Spaces Turning into Modern Interiors

lushome.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall spaces, attic bedroom design in black-n-white, inclined windows, white wall paint color, minimalist style. Small bedroom designs offer a few challenges. Tiny windows, dark areas, small spaces, inclined walls, and exposed architectural features, like roof structure, beams, posts, and angled shapes, can create unique rooms and add personality to attic bedroom designs. Here is the Lushome collection of inspiring and stylish attic bedrooms. If you like to transform your small spaces under the roof, check them out and steal the look.

www.lushome.com

