Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Skyward Sword HD soft glitch prevents progression in the Lanayru Mining Facility

By Reece Heather
nintendowire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the many quality-of-life improvements in Skyward Sword HD, the recent Switch remaster of the 2011 Legend of Zelda title on Nintendo Wii, is that the player can opt to make the talkative assistant Fi less intrusive during gameplay. It may not be such a bad thing to have someone nag you to save your game during the Lanayru Mining Facility after all, however, as a newly found glitch threatens to hinder players’ progress.

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Skyward#Sword
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Glitch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Now Reveals New Games for August 2021

The month of August has just begun, which means that PlayStation is now bringing an all-new slate of games to its ever-growing subscription platform, PlayStation Now. After a massive month of July which saw seven new titles coming to PS Now, Sony has dialed things back in August and is instead only adding three new games to the service. Still, these three new games are largely exceptional and should be very much appreciated by those who are subscribers.
Video Gamesvgculturehq.com

Skyward Sword HD Walkthrough Lanayru Desert

We have posted part five of our Skyward Sword HD walkthrough, which entails traversing the treacherous Lanayru Desert. This is the largest area in Skyward Sword and the best. It can be somewhat complicated and can take a while if you don’t know where to go, but our walkthrough takes care of all of that. Lanayru Desert is what eventually becomes Gerudo Desert, presumably, and is one of the most exciting parts of the game, especially leading up to the third dungeon, the Lanayru Mining Facility.
Video Gamesguidefall.com

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Night Flying | Can You Fly At Night?

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD brings forth endless hours of action for our hero, Link. Mysterious quests lead to colorful dungeons, merciless foes stand in your way, and the sky is brimming with adventure. For this Zelda title, your Loftwing is essentially your companion while you navigate through the clouds. Flying under the sun never gets old, but can you fly at night? That’s a different story. To night flying is a little complicated, so keep reading to see if you can soar through the skies at night.
Video Gamesnewstalk941.com

Side Mission Podcast: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Rusty, Kyle, Matt & guest Daniel discuss The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. On this week’s Side Mission Podcast, the boys, along with special guest Daniel Piedra, discuss what has become one of the most controversial game releases of the year – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on the Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 241: Skyward Sword HD Review

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill take flight on their loftwings as they review Skyward Sword HD. Long regarded as the black sheep of the Zelda franchise, Skyward Sword has seen a bevy of quality-of-life enhancements and improvements that aim to relieve the tedium of the experience. But do those changes manage to remove the frustration of the motion controls or excessive tutorials? Perhaps Skyward Sword doesn’t provide the same grand adventure as Breath of the Wild, but in terms of its story, dungeons, and world, there’s nothing quite like it in the series–and there’s never been a better way to play it!
Video GamesGamespot

Chernobylite Is Coming To PS4 And Xbox One On September 7

With Chernobylite's full PC release arriving very soon, studio The Farm 51 has announced that the console versions of the game will also release this year, releasing for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 7. The PS4 version will also get a physical release, which includes a physical map, digital artbook, and other bonuses.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: How to Get Monster Claws

For those of you who are diving into the newly remastered The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch, you’ll probably come across some rare treasure called Monster Claws. Not only are they really useful to upgrade certain items at the Scrap Shop in the Bazaar, but they can also be used to sell for 30 rupees if you’re in a bind and need some extra scratch. (We’d recommend using them primarily as upgrade materials, though, as they’re pretty rare!) So, in this guide, we’ll tell you how to get Monster Claws in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Let’s get to it!
Video Gamestechraptor.net

New World Closed Beta is Wildly Popular on Steam and Twitch

The New World Closed Beta has launched and it looks like it's pretty popular — it's doing pretty darn well in terms of players on Steam and over 700,000 people are watching people play the game on Twitch. New World is the upcoming MMORPG from Amazon Game Studios. Players had...
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: How to Fight Skulltula Spiders

If there’s one enemy that has proved to be a pesky annoyance in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, it is definitely the Skulltula Spiders. Deep in Faron Woods with the Skyview Temple dungeon, these giant arachnids will hang from above, blocking your path, or attempt to ambush you on the ground. The way to kill these spiders may not be evident to all players. They aren’t easy foes, so you’ll need some distinct tactics for defeating them. This guide aims to show you how to effectively fight Skulltula Spiders in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

The Witcher: Monster Slayer release date and the rest you need to know

A few weeks ago, CD Projekt finally revealed a host of information related to The Witcher: Monster Slayer and its release date. Last year in August, CD Projekt had revealed that their development team was actively working on The Witcher: Monster Slayer and, since then, the fans have been eagerly waiting for this RPG to launch.
Video GamesPolygon

Lanayru Mining Facility walkthrough – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

After a lot of exploration and some minor time travel in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s Lanayru Desert, you’ll uncover the Lanayru Mining Facility. In this Skyward Sword HD Lanayru Mining Facility walkthrough, we’ll guide you through the dungeon with tips on finding items, rupees, Goddess Cubes, and collectibles and completing every quest and side quest. We’ll walk you through the dungeon to find the Small Key, Dungeon Map, and the new tool — the Gust Bellows — you’ll need to complete the dungeon. At the end, we’ll help you defeat this area’s boss, the Thousand-Year Arachnid Modarach.
Video GamesPolygon

The Imprisoned boss fight walkthrough – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

After completing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s Lanayru Mining Facility dungeon, Impa (and Zelda) will tell you to head for the Sealed Grounds in Faron Woods. In this Skyward Sword HD The Imprisoned boss fight walkthrough, we’ll guide you through learning how to use the Goddess’s Harp and fighting The Imprisoned in the Sealed Grounds of Faron Woods. We’ll give you tips for defeating The Imprisoned quickly, and then help you find your first Gossip Stone.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Skyward Sword HD: How to Farm Ornamental Skulls

Skyward Sword HD has a multitude of materials to collect for upgrading gear, and while it’s not required, doing so makes the game a lot easier. One of these materials is a treasure called the Ornamental Skull. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Ornamental Skulls in the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Jiggle Physics 090: Activision Blizzard; Skyward Sword HD; Pokémon Unite

Activision Blizzard is being investigated by the state of California for sexist practices. Turns out, they appear to be yet another game developer with a toxic workplace. We also have our reviews of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Pokémon Unite. Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Why World of Warcraft players are leaving for FFXIV

Is World of Warcraft dying? You know, it's funny — I've been playing WoW on and off since the game launched in 2004. I've tallied over 10,000 hours of playtime in the game, going from hunting server-first boss kills and raid achievements in my youth to more casual high-end scheduled raids in my work-addled adulthood. I'd scoff at media types writing stories about "WoW killers" and hyperbolic articles talking about WoW dying, only for it to defy expiry date expectations time and time again. This time, however, something feels a bit different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy