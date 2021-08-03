Skyward Sword HD soft glitch prevents progression in the Lanayru Mining Facility

For those of you who are diving into the newly remastered The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch, you’ll probably come across some rare treasure called Monster Claws. Not only are they really useful to upgrade certain items at the Scrap Shop in the Bazaar, but they can also be used to sell for 30 rupees if you’re in a bind and need some extra scratch. (We’d recommend using them primarily as upgrade materials, though, as they’re pretty rare!) So, in this guide, we’ll tell you how to get Monster Claws in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Let’s get to it!