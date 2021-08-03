Recall supporters sue to block Republican, Trump mentions in voter guide | Newsom Recall Updates

Kiley releases official candidate statement for voter guide

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, (R – Rocklin), is offering an early glimpse at his candidate statement that will appear in the official California Voter Information Guide.

Kiley released his statement, in full, on his Facebook page.

“The people of California deserve better. If elected, I will immediately call a Special Session of the Legislature to address our failing schools, soaring cost of living, rising crime rates, and jarring homelessness,” Kiley says in a section at the close of his statement.

The public inspection period for the Voter Information Guide runs until Aug. 6, when it will be finalized, printed, and mailed to voters.

Some recall proponents have filed suit to block Gov. Gavin Newsom from tying the recall to Republicans or former President Donald Trump in the voter guide.

Jenner claims she’s ‘grassroots candidate’ citing campaign contributions

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is touting her small dollar campaign contributions in a push to cast herself as the “grassroots candidate” in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

“I am the grassroots candidate and I am proud that so many of our donors have given less than $100,” Jenner wrote on social media.

Jenner cited a report by CalMatters – which analyzed data from the California Secretary of State’s Office – that shows her campaign has raised nearly 200,000 just from small-donor contributions. Small-donor contributions are defined as donations of less than $100.

Newsom can't tie recall to GOP in voter guide, lawsuit says

Top supporters of the recall against California Gov. Gavin Newsom want to block him from branding it as a Republican effort in the official election guide that will be sent to voters.

The Democratic governor is facing a recall election on Sept. 14 that could kick him out of office early. His statement in the voter guide refers to the effort as a Republican recall driven by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Two Republican activists who led the effort say those statements are false they're asking a judge to remove Newsom's use of the word Republican in all but one place.

Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Key Dates

Aug. 4 - Republican recall candidates debate

- Republican recall candidates debate Aug. 7 - Republican Party virtual delegate vote



- Republican Party virtual delegate vote Aug. 16 - First day to vote by mail

- First day to vote by mail August 30 - Last day to register to vote

- Last day to register to vote Sept. 14 - Recall election day

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia .

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

More information on the recall election

