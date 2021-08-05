Chicago Travel Advisory updated with 5 states, Puerto Rico added to list as COVID-19 cases rise

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday five states and Puerto Rico have been added to its travel advisory as COVID cases rise across the country.

The city's emergency COVID-19 travel order was changed to an advisory on June 29. The change was a result of a third consecutive reporting period where no U.S. states or territories has recorded 15 or more COVID cases per day per 100,000 residents.

The five states added are: Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, South Carolina, Utah and Puerto Rico

The states already on the list are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming and the Virgin Islands.

Any unvaccinated people traveling from those states are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier. Travelers must still follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.