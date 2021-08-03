Cancel
The red-hot IPO market just set another record

By Jessica Mathews
Fortune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Companies continue lining up to go public — by the dozens. In the last week of July, 20 companies were listed on the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange —the most in a seven-day period since 2000, according to data by IPO investing company Renaissance Capital. That included Robinhood, Duolingo and PowerSchool Holdings. There are 13 more IPOs slated for this week.

