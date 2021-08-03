Viewpoint: Working in a World of Engineering to Zero

Quantum thermal machines make use of non-classical thermodynamic resources, one of which is interactions between elements of the quantum working medium. In this paper, we examine the performance of a quasi-static quantum Otto engine based on two spins of arbitrary magnitudes subject to an external magnetic field and coupled via an isotropic Heisenberg exchange interaction. It has been earlier shown that the said interaction provides an enhancement of cycle efficiency for two spin-1/2 particles, with an upper bound which is tighter than the Carnot efficiency. However, the necessary conditions governing engine performance and the relevant upper bound for efficiency are unknown for the general case of arbitrary spin magnitudes. Analyzing extreme-case scenarios, we formulate heuristics to infer the necessary conditions for an engine with uncoupled as well as coupled spins model. These conditions lead us to a connection between performance of quantum heat engines and the notion of majorization. Further, the study of complete Otto cycles inherent in the average cycle also yields interesting insights into the average performance.