Woman is stabbed to death in San Bernardino on July 31
A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death in San Bernardino on July 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The victim, suffering from an apparent stab wound, was transported to a local area hospital by private vehicle and was dropped off in the ambulance bay. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical professionals.www.fontanaheraldnews.com
