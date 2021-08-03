Request for Information
On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle near S. Santa Fe Avenue and Ilex Street. The driver of the truck fled the accident scene southbound on Santa Fe Avenue.
