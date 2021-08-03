Cancel
Biles Returns to Olympic Competition, Wins Bronze on Beam

By Associated Press
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 3 days ago
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles stuck the landing and won a bronze medal. The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final. Biles drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health. Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal while dealing with a mental block surrounding twisting. She scored a 14.000. Chinese teammates Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing finished first and second.

