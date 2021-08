The Midwest Collage Society joins forces with Nature's Best Cafe to support Loaves & Fishes in raising donations to feed the hungry during September, Hunger Action Month. A silent auction of donated art from the Midwest Collage Society, a group of professional artists from the Chicago metropolitan area and northwest Indiana, will be held at Nature's Best Cafe, 1904 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Hours are Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Sunday.