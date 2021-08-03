Cancel
NFL

If You Like the Packers' Offensive Line Now, Wait Until January

By Chris Callaway
zonecoverage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 2021 NFL Draft in April, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed pressing needs across the board with his first few picks, going with a cornerback, center, and wide receiver with his first three picks. While the selections of Eric Stokes in the first round and Amari Rodgers in the third might pay off immediately, it’s Gutekunst’s work in adding depth along the offensive line that will have the most benefit once they get into the heart of the season.

