Melodrama Returns to Old Cowtown Museum

Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W Museum Blvd., presents “A Golden Fleecing, or the Undermining of Miss Sarah Sweetflower,” a musical comedy production by Doc MacDougal’s Miraculous Melodramas for two weekends: August 5-7 and August 12-14. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. Saturday afternoons in Cowtown’s Empire House Theater.

Melodrama was a popular form of entertainment in the late 1800s, with rowdy crowds cheering the dashing hero and booing the dastardly villain. Although melodrama could often get bawdy in the Old West, “A Golden Fleecing” is a G-rated production and is suitable for all ages.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-12. Kids four and under receive free admission. Tickets are available via phone at (316) 350-3323 or online at oldcowtown.org.