Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Melodrama Returns to Old Cowtown Museum

Posted by 
Wichita, Kansas
Wichita, Kansas
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kl3Kw_0bGZBmEg00

Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W Museum Blvd., presents “A Golden Fleecing, or the Undermining of Miss Sarah Sweetflower,” a musical comedy production by Doc MacDougal’s Miraculous Melodramas for two weekends: August 5-7 and August 12-14. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. Saturday afternoons in Cowtown’s Empire House Theater.

Melodrama was a popular form of entertainment in the late 1800s, with rowdy crowds cheering the dashing hero and booing the dastardly villain. Although melodrama could often get bawdy in the Old West, “A Golden Fleecing” is a G-rated production and is suitable for all ages.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-12. Kids four and under receive free admission. Tickets are available via phone at (316) 350-3323 or online at oldcowtown.org.

Comments / 0

Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas

41
Followers
91
Post
163
Views
ABOUT

Wichita, Kansas

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cowtown Museum#Melodramas#Empire House Theater#Oldcowtown Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

‘Music in the Gardens’ returns at History Museum

SOUTH BEND — The History Museum and WVPE-FM (88.1) present “Music in the Gardens” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday in the museum’s Historic Oliver Gardens at 808 W. Washington St. The event features The Whistle Pigs performing contemporary, classic rock, jazz and R&B, as well as food and beverages...
sagharborexpress.com

Black Film Festival Returns to Parrish Art Museum

The Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center (BHCCRC) is presenting its second Black Film Festival with the Parrish Art Museum, and at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 30, will present “Shaina” and the short film “My Father the Mover” outdoors on the museum’s lawn. Bring your own chair to the screening.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Old West Museum hosts Art Uncork’d at Blue World HQ

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum will host the Art Uncork’d Extravaganza with Bria Hammock for acrylic painting, Robin Laws for sculpture and Ron Swearingen for pastels, on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., on the patio of Blue World Headquarters. Indulge in an evening...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
Burbank, CATMZ.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dead at 95

Jane Withers -- one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood's history -- has died. The legendary actress passed away Saturday in Burbank, CA ... surrounded by loved ones, this according to her daughter, Kendall Errair, who released a statement about her mother's death. A cause of death wasn't addressed.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, August 8?

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? We do have a handful of different things to talk through within this piece. We’ll get into that, and of course look towards whatever the future will hold here. We know that there is probably no cable show with a larger...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Markie Post, ‘Night Court’ Actress, Dies at 70

Markie Post, the actress best known for her roles in Night Court, The Fall Guy, and Scrubs died Saturday. She was 70 years old. Her manager told Deadline that she had been battling cancer for nearly four years. She’s the second Night Court actor to die in the past month.
whereyat.com

Girod Street Stroll Returns to Old Mandeville This Fall

Like many cultural events in the city, the popular Girod Street Stroll was postponed due to COVID and will now be taking place at the beginning of our new fall festival season! The Old Mandeville Business Association will hold the event in Old Mandeville on Saturday, September 25 (September 26 in case of rain the day of). Presented by Resource Bank, It will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Girod Street starting at the Mandeville Trailhead and leading to the Lakefront.
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Concert Series Returns This Month

Cleveland Museum of Art’s free City Stages concert series offers performances by acclaimed world music acts in a block party setting. The concerts, which take place in front of the Transformer Station, the museum’s sister contemporary art museum, were put on hold last year because of the pandemic. An abbreviated version of the program returns this month with performances on Aug. 18 and 25.
Snoqualmie, WAlivingsnoqualmie.com

Day Out with Thomas™ is Returning to the Northwest Railway Museum

All aboard! The Northwest Railway Museum is excited to announce an additional weekend of Day Out With Thomas fun this September! Day Out With Thomas, featuring Thomas the Tank Engine, returns to Snoqualmie on September 11 – 12, 2021, for the special 2021 two-hour adventure for families. With health and...
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

SeptemberFest returns to Museum of the Southwest

The Museum of the Southwest will host its 52nd annual SeptemberFest art festival. The Midland tradition serves as the museum’s largest yearly fundraising event, attracting thousands of visitors to its campus, according to a press release. The SeptemberFest Preview Party, Under the Desert Sky, will be Sept. 10 from 7...

Comments / 0

Community Policy