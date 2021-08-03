Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings owners 'very concerned' about unvaccinated players

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gARID_0bGZB95i00
Minnesota Vikings

How many Vikings players haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19? The exact number or even a ballpark number is unclear, but The Athletic's Chad Graff reported Tuesday that the Vikings own one of the NFL's lowest vaccination rates.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that 90% of the league's players had received at least one vaccine dose. KSTP's Darren Wolfson reports that the Vikings have the NFL's lowest rate, with 70% receiving one dose and 64.% fully vaccinated.

Bring Me The News has asked the Vikings to confirm those numbers.

The bigger deal, perhaps, is that Graff, citing sources, says five Vikings starters haven't been vaccinated. Kirk Cousins is one of the five by default since he's on a five-day minimum quarantine after being considered a high risk, close contact of quarterback Kellen Mond, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Mond is sick from COVID-19, according to Purple Insider's Matthew Coller, who attended Tuesday's press conference with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf also spoke Tuesday, saying he's "very concerned" about players who are hesitant to get the vaccine.

"Well, we’re very concerned. I think it’s safe to say our number one priority is the health and safety of our players, our coaches, our staff and ultimately the entire community," Wilf said, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Players who are vaccinated do not need to quarantine, so Cousins clearly hasn't received a vaccine. The four other starters Graff cited are unknown, though wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Harrison Smith hadn't been vaccinated as recently as mid-June.

"There's quite a few guys that are just against it. I'm not going to be able to change their mind ... it's like half the country, I guess," head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday.

"These guys, some of them just won't do it. I shouldn't say it, but some of the things they've read are just, woof, out there," Zimmer added. "It's their belief, so whatever they've heard or read or been told, or maybe they don't believe what Dr. [Allen] Sills and the NFL is telling them. I don't know."

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Health And Safety#American Football#Athletic#Nfl Network#Kstp#Purple Insider#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings recently gave local Minnesota quarterback a tryout

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images) Jackson Erdmann. Former St. John’s University quarterback Jackson Erdmann recently had the opportunity to work out for the Minnesota Vikings. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have done their best to utilize some of the talent that is most close to home.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Adrian Peterson on his way to a team in the NFC West?

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson could be a candidate to replace Cam Akers for the Los Angeles Rams. At 36-years-old and currently with no team to play for, the chances of former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson suiting up in the NFL again are probably as low as they’ve ever been.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Legend Says Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

Rivalries never die. Even though he hasn’t played for the Minnesota Vikings in two decades, John Randle has some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In an interview with PopCulture, Randle addressed the ongoing acrimony between Rodgers and the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman thinks Green Bay made one major misstep in its relationship with the MVP quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings To Reportedly Sign New Quarterback

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Vikings had just one quarterback in attendance at training camp. It’s safe to say they could use some help. It was reported rookie Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Kirk Cousins and one other quarterback were deemed high-risk close contacts, as a result. Only Jake Browning was available for the Vikings’ training camp practice on Saturday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Cut Quarterback After Kirk Cousins’ Return

The Vikings have waived reserve quarterback Case Cookus, the team announced on Thursday. Minnesota picked up the second-year QB after losing Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. With Cousins and Stanley activated earlier today, the Vikings no longer had a need for Cookus.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Vikings preseason game to be aired live nationally on NFL Network

The league announced that NFL Network would carry 23 live preseason games next month, highlighted by the live pro football debuts of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones — all in Week 1. The announcement makes it two chances...
NFLPosted by
CNN

Vikings Reportedly Have Lowest Vaccination Rate In NFL

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings reportedly have the lowest vaccination rate of any NFL team. According to Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala, 64.5% of Vikings players are fully vaccinated, while 70% have at least one shot. The Vikings placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, including starting quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer prides himself on having teams with elite defenses...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is it time for the Minnesota Vikings to rebuild?

The dynamics of the Minnesota Vikings need to change. No matter who the owner is, who the front office people are, regardless of the coaching staff and players, there is a dark cloud that seems to hang over this organization. The Vikings have even changed training facilities and they have...
NFLminnesotanewsnetwork.com

Vikings make roster moves

CLAIMED – ASSIGNED VIA WAIVERS (Seattle):. Danny Etling ………………. QB ………….. 4 ……………………………. LSU. Case Cookus……………… QB ………….. 1 …………… Northern Arizona. Etling (6-3, 230), a 2018 seventh-round draft pick, spent time with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons before spending the 2020 season on the Seattle Seahawks practice...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Peterson Has Blunt Message For Vikings Teammates

Over the past few days, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has made it abundantly clear he’s not happy with the members of his team who have chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. He’s not the only one showing his frustration, though. On Tuesday afternoon, veteran corner Patrick Peterson...
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.

Comments / 0

Community Policy