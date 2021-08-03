Macy’s Is Having a Major Sale on Fiestaware That’s Perfect for Entertaining or Every Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While East Fork and Our Place may be among the first names that come to mind when thinking about kitchen pottery, there are lots of smaller brands that make equally beautiful products. One of them is Haand, a North Carolina-based pottery company that crafts unique, stylish ceramic dishware entirely by hand. And starting at 10 am on August 5, you can score major deals on some of their pieces during Haand’s Seconds Sale. Since the company holds themselves to a super high standard, these second-quality pieces are perfectly functional (and still equally gorgeous), but may have a slight cosmetic flaw. We’d argue that this makes these homemade pieces extra unique! The sale runs for the next three weeks and will feature thousands of pieces of handmade pottery in over 400 different shapes and colors — at up to a whopping 45 percent off! Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks for you to shop right now.