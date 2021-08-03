Macy’s Is Having a Major Sale on Fiestaware That’s Perfect for Entertaining or Every Day
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Oh, Fiestaware — we love you so much. Macy’s ultra-cheery, perfectly mis-matchy collection of plates, bowls, cups, and more is everything we need to brighten mealtime. We’re always looking to add to our collection, and now is the perfect time: During the Macy’s Home Sale, tons of Fiestaware products are available at super-discounted prices — plus, you can save an additional 20 percent when you use code BTS at checkout.www.apartmenttherapy.com
