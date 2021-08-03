Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 8/3 – Firefighters Busy Fighting Wildfires In Jackson And Josephine County, Jackson County Sets Record For Daily And Weekly Number Of Covid Cases Since Pandemic Began Last Week
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Today– Patchy smoke. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday–...roguevalleymagazine.com
