Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Are on USA Network right nowjust startedat 11pm EDT**

By Saratoga Hoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Are on USA Network right nowjust startedat 11pm EDT** -- Saratoga Hoo 08/02/2021 11:15PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Network#Usa Network#Saratoga Hoo 08 02 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Entertainmentwmleader.com

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads

Megan Rapinoe kicked up another round of controversy at the Tokyo Olympics — and now a group of Subway franchisees are pressuring the fast-food giant to give her the boot. The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitchwoman for the fast-food giant this spring.
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

USA Network Unveils The First Trailer For Their ‘Chucky’ TV Series

More than 30 years after Child’s Play first terrified audiences in theaters, Chucky has earned his very own television series. With the show’s premiere nearing, USA Network and SYFY have showcased the first trailer from their upcoming project. “In the new Chucky television series, an idyllic American town is thrown...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Chucky: USA Network, SYFY Release Child's Play Series Official Trailer

At today's Comic-Con@Home virtual event, USA Network and SYFY presented a featurette celebrating 30-plus years of the "Child's Play" franchise and its iconic lead character Chucky. So it was only appropriate that franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favorites Brad Dourif (Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle) discussed where the franchise has been as it readies for a look towards the future in the form of the upcoming series Chucky. Set to premiere on October 12 with Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones joining the franchise, viewers were also treated to an official trailer that offers a ton more about the upcoming series' backstory.
SportsiBerkshires.com

Williams Alum, U.S. Rugby 7s Compete Thursday Night on USA Network

TOKYO, Japan – The U.S. women's 7s rugby team defeated host Japan 17-7 to improve to 2-0 in group play. The win assures that Team USA will advance to the quarterfinals with one more match remaining in pool play, Thursday at 9:30 p.m. against Australia. Williams College graduate Kristi Kirshe...
SportsRiverside Press Enterprise

Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Saturday Aug. 7

Here’s the Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Saturday August 7. Highlights Saturday include a replay of the baseball gold medal game between the U.S. and Japan at 6:30 a.m. on USA. Brazil faces Spain for the men’s soccer gold, shown at 5 p.m. on CNBC. NBC’s afternoon/evening programming will include track and field (Allyson Felix in the 4×400 relay in a replay), diving, and the women’s water polo gold medal game (6:30 p.m. replay). The U.S. women’s volleyball team will take on Brazil for the gold at 9:30 p.m. on USA.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

El Rey Network

Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network will be rebooted as a Latino-focused streaming service. El Rey Network, which launched in 2013, reached more than 40 million households at its peak when it was a... Posted Wednesday 8/16/17 at 10:01PM EDT. Ranking the best recent TV shows based on movies. From Bates...
Entertainmentwnanews.com

Veteran journalist Jessica VanEgeren joins USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Jessica VanEgeren has joined USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin as an Appleton-based local government and social justice/equity editor, the veteran journalist announced last week on Twitter. VanEgeren, whose first day was Monday, will be based out of The Post-Crescent newsroom in downtown Appleton. In her new role, according to a recent job...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT viewership steady, 18-49 demo rating down

Tuesday night's episode of NXT averaged 520,000 viewers on the Syfy network, the exact same number as last week. It was the second consecutive week that NXT aired on Syfy due to a scheduling conflict with the Olympics. NXT will be back on USA Network next Tuesday. This matches the...
BasketballPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch USA basketball vs. France (8/6/2021): Tokyo Olympics gold medal game time, TV channel, live stream

Team USA faces a rematch with France in the gold medal game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s basketball tournament on Friday, August 6 (8/6/2021). The game will be broadcast on Peacock Premium, the video streaming service from NBC. It will also be included in NBC’s Olympics primetime coverage at 10:30 p.m. ET, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and other live TV streaming services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy