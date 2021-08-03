Are on USA Network right nowjust startedat 11pm EDT**

At today's Comic-Con@Home virtual event, USA Network and SYFY presented a featurette celebrating 30-plus years of the "Child's Play" franchise and its iconic lead character Chucky. So it was only appropriate that franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favorites Brad Dourif (Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle) discussed where the franchise has been as it readies for a look towards the future in the form of the upcoming series Chucky. Set to premiere on October 12 with Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones joining the franchise, viewers were also treated to an official trailer that offers a ton more about the upcoming series' backstory.