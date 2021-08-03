Right now, there are a few more unknowns than that.

We haven't seen Franklin, Gardner, Murray, or Milicic in a Cavalier uniform yet. McCorkle had the fewest minutes of any scholarship player which means he was on the floor less than Stattmann and Shedrick who were either ill or injured. Shedrick and Stattmann haven't seen significant playing time in forever. I would characterize nearly the entire roster as unknowns. I'm optimistic, but I have no idea what roles are going to be assumed by whom, other than Clark and Beekman, and I'm not 100% sure of them. Go 'Hoos!!!