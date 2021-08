Benton County Extension has split two interns with Linn County since May through the Rising Star Internship program and both will conclude their time in Vinton this week. Tatum Kahler of Elgin and Maelyn Thome of Waterloo come from two different majors at Iowa State University. Kahler is an Ag Education major, while Thome is studying Science in Ames. What brought the two women together for their internships was the promise of working with nutrition and youth programs. They have visited daycares, preschools and farmers markets to focus on proper nutrition.