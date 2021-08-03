Cancel
College Sports

Nixon, Poindexter, & Coleman are walk-ons. That leaves 8 scholarship

By auvergnat
 2 days ago

Players in the photo and 2 (Caffaro & Milicic) not in it. DK if Kastner will be joining the team or, if so, taking up a scholarship. But there's certainly room for him.

College Sports
Football
Sports
Posted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
Posted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NFL

Keith Kirkwood out of hospital, diagnosed with a concussion

Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was at the center of a scary scene at practice on Tuesday when stayed down after taking a hit to the head during a drill. Kirkwood was attended to on the field, strapped to a backboard and loaded into an ambulance for further evaluation at a nearby hospital. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule provided a positive update on his condition after practice, including the news that Kirkwood could move his legs, and another one came later in the day.
Posted by
247Sports

Mike Leach sounds off on playing at Texas A&M

Mississippi State heads to play Texas A&M at Kyle Field this season. with the Bulldogs making the trip on Oct. 2. And Mississippi State coach Mike Leach knows a thing or two about that particular road trip. “It's one of the greatest places to play on earth,” Leach said at...
ESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
NFL

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College Sports

Husker fall camp preview: 7 walk-ons to watch

The walk-on program is a backbone of Scott Frost’s vision to bring Nebraska football back to prominence, and Frost juices the roster with more walk-ons than any coach since Frank Solich. Naturally, there are walk-ons to watch during fall camp. For the purposes of the list, we’re not including players...
College Sports

15 of the best walk-ons in college football history

Here are 15 of the most successful walk-ons from the BCS era (1998-2014) to present. Some have won the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the best college football player who began as a walk-on. Here's the TL/DR version:. Baker Mayfield — Texas Tech, Oklahoma. Luke Falk — Washington State.
Florida State

Florida football MUST-READ: Dan Mullen trolls Georgia

Jul 19, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports. Georgia fans still think about the 44-28 beatdown the Florida Gators handed their Bulldogs in 2020. As if that isn’t...
College Sports

2021 Countdown to Kickoff: 34 Days (Davion Ervin-Poindexter)

Written by: Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Less than five weeks separates us from the kickoff of the 2021 IU football season. Today we are taking a look at running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter, a player who turned heads in spring practice. He will be wearing number 22 this season. Name: Davion Ervin-Poindexter.
Football

The List: Kevin Coleman

In my recent article on Tetairoa McMillan, I mentioned that he would be the cherry topping an already excellent group of 2022 wide receivers. But there is another wideout available that could add that fruit to Joe Moorhead and Bryan McClendon's sundaes. This player has noted in numerous articles that...

