To the Hokies succeed this fall. I’ve long believed the most important skill for tech teams has always been to convert 3rd and 4 running the ball. Tech has had plenty of teams that could confidently pound the ball off tackle on 3rd and 4 and know most times they’d convert. Think back to disappointing tech teams, they couldn’t do that. The Hokies have talent at RB and the OL. Can they confidently rush the ball for 200+ yards a game?