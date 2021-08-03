Report: Chelsea Handed Lukaku Boost Ahead of Potential Transfer

Chelsea have been handed a major transfer boost in their pursuit of Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues have turned their attention to the former Chelsea player and are looking to secure a deal for Lukaku this summer.

As per the Telegraph, Inter Milan are having financial difficulties and need to santcion at leas one more 'big sale' this summer.

Inter Milan have already sold Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, despite Chelsea's interest, and could be set to lose another star.

The Italians are struggling financially and sources close to the club have told the Telegraph that another sale is necessary this summer.

Inter have already rejected a bid from Chelsea for the 28-year-old but the Blues are expected to go back in for Lukaku as they look to add a goalscorer to Thomas Tuchel's squad this summer.

A deal for Borussia Dortmind star Erling Haaland is unlikely, leaving the London club to turn to Lukaku.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

