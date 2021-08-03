Cancel
Report: Chelsea Handed Lukaku Boost Ahead of Potential Transfer

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea have been handed a major transfer boost in their pursuit of Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues have turned their attention to the former Chelsea player and are looking to secure a deal for Lukaku this summer.

As per the Telegraph, Inter Milan are having financial difficulties and need to santcion at leas one more 'big sale' this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjD4H_0bGZ7aX500

Inter Milan have already sold Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, despite Chelsea's interest, and could be set to lose another star.

The Italians are struggling financially and sources close to the club have told the Telegraph that another sale is necessary this summer.

Inter have already rejected a bid from Chelsea for the 28-year-old but the Blues are expected to go back in for Lukaku as they look to add a goalscorer to Thomas Tuchel's squad this summer.

A deal for Borussia Dortmind star Erling Haaland is unlikely, leaving the London club to turn to Lukaku.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRK9x_0bGZ7aX500
Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/Sipa USA

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan striker Lukaku to resist return to Chelsea

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku is ready to resist a return to Chelsea. The Sunday Express says Chelsea are interested in signing Lukaku from Inter this summer. However, the Belgium international is happy at the San Siro and ready to stay put in order to fire his side to another Serie A title. And what the Blues decide to do next remains to be seen.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Romelu Lukaku reportedly snubs Chelsea approach

This morning we covered a story breaking from Italy suggesting that Chelsea had made a proposal to Romelu Lukaku and Inter Milan over a move this summer. However, this report explained that Lukaku wanted to stay at Inter and blocked negotiations. Since then, further Italian reports have backed up Chelsea’s...
Premier LeaguetheScore

Report: Inter reject Chelsea's offer of €100M plus Alonso for Lukaku

Inter Milan turned down Chelsea's offer of €100 million plus wing-back Marcos Alonso for Romelu Lukaku on Monday, Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio reports. Inter reportedly have no intention of selling Lukaku, and the 28-year-old is apparently content to stay at the club. Chelsea remain determined to re-sign the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Eyeing Striking Alternatives to Erling Haaland And Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are already searching for alternative centre-forward options to Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports. The west London side have been searching for a world-class number nine ahead of the new campaign, and while Borussia Dortmund have been clear in their stance that Haaland will not be sold this summer, it remains a dream in west London to sign the 20-year-old.

