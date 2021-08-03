More Republican politicians are endorsing vaccination. It just might work.

Among Americans who have yet to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Republicans have been most consistently hesitant. The gap in vaccination rates between counties that voted for Joe Biden and those that voted for Donald Trump has only widened over time. States with lagging vaccination rates, including Arkansas, Florida and Missouri, are seeing surges of cases as the delta variant spreads through the country. But until recently, prominent figures in the party have largely remained silent about vaccination. For example, CNN recently found that almost half of House Republicans would not say publicly whether they had been vaccinated.