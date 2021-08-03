Kewanee School Board Announces Special Meeting for Monday August 9th

Wethersfield School District has a special school board meeting scheduled for tonight in the Wethersfield Cafeteria. The meeting begins at 4:30 Pm and on the agenda is the plan for Returning to School. The public can attend and speak at this meeting. School at Wethersfield starts on August 18th and families are reminded to register online for the new school year at Geese230.com. Registration is open now at Geese230.com and the deadline to get registered is approaching soon. Superintendent Shane Kazubowski joined Wake Up Tri-Counties to remind families about registration and the start of the new school year and talk about this afternoon’s Special Meeting.