Kewanee School Board Announces Special Meeting for Monday August 9th

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kewanee School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, August 9th at 6 Pm. The meeting will be a discussion and vote on the plan for returning to In-Person schooling this fall, including discussions of whether masking should be mandatory for non-vaccinated individuals or optional. Those for and against mandated masking will be given an opportunity to speak on the issue during the meeting. This Special Meeting of the Kewanee School Board will get underway at 6 Pm in the Peterson Auditorium at Kewanee High School. Full agenda is below…

