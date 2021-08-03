Preservation North Carolina searching for stories from Black architects, builders
North Carolina’s nonprofit preservation organization, Preservation North Carolina (PNC), is calling out for stories from and about Black architects and builders, brick masons and artisans who have constructed churches, houses, or other structures and buildings, according to a press release. The goal is to highlight and celebrate the hands that have been involved in erecting historical, treasured places across the state.portcitydaily.com
