Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Preservation North Carolina searching for stories from Black architects, builders

By PCD Live Briefs
portcitydaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina’s nonprofit preservation organization, Preservation North Carolina (PNC), is calling out for stories from and about Black architects and builders, brick masons and artisans who have constructed churches, houses, or other structures and buildings, according to a press release. The goal is to highlight and celebrate the hands that have been involved in erecting historical, treasured places across the state.

portcitydaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Churches#Black Americans#Architects#Landmarks#Pcd#Live Briefs#Wilmington Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
House Rentspectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect from eviction proceedings in North Carolina

The federal eviction moratorium has expired. Will North Carolina see a rush of eviction cases in the courts? Tim Boyum talks with Isaac Sturgill with Legal Aid of North Carolina about the eviciton process here in North Carolina, and how those who are behind on rent can avoid being thrown out.
PoliticsThe Mountaineer

North Carolina's future is South Carolina

The valley of humility is about to become an abyss. Over a century ago, a Charlotte newspaperman contrasted North Carolina with its more aristocratic neighbors to the north and South, calling Virginia and South Carolina “mountains of conceit” and saying that North Carolina possessed a “contrary spirit of unpretentious virtue.” That sense of exceptionalism defined the state’s sensibility for a century to come, and would animate its politicians until the year of our lord two-thousand-and-ten, when the forces that had long looked southward with envy took control of our proud state’s government.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina daycares struggle to hang on

Childcare centers in North Carolina, which’ve struggled with a workforce shortage for years, now grapple with major financial fallout from the pandemic — despite remaining open for much of the past year. What’s happening: Across the state, nearly one-third of child care centers reported revenue losses of $45,000 or more stemming from the pandemic, according […] The post North Carolina daycares struggle to hang on appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCmynews13.com

North Carolina couple opens beauty supply store to highlight Black brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina couple is helping to decrease the lack of representation in the beauty industry. A North Carolina couple is highlighting Black-owned beauty brands. Black Balled Beauty Supply opened during the pandemic. The store is one of Charlotte's only Black-owned beauty supply stores and salons. Veteran...
Lexington, KYTitusville Herald

3 projects receive funding to preserve Black history

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three projects in Kentucky are receiving $150,000 in federal funding to help preserve African American history, officials said. The funding will help projects at Cherokee State Park in Hardin, the Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah and the Palmer Pharmacy Building in Lexington, state officials said. Each will receive $50,000 to continue preservation efforts.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Architectural Digest

The Black Architects Who Built New Orleans

As anyone who has lived in or visited New Orleans will tell you, it's a city of sublime architecture. Dreamy rows of pink, yellow, blue, and lavender confections line New Orleans’s oldest neighborhoods. These small stucco dwellings with pointed rooftops and pronounced dormers, known as Creole cottages, are indigenous to America’s Gulf Coast. In New Orleans, they saturate the landscape like jasmine permeates this magic city. Many Creole cottages and their grander sisters, Creole town houses, were designed by a class of distinguished Black architects in the antebellum South. These designers played a crucial role in the city’s architectural landscape, while developing a vernacular style emblematic of this multicultural region.
Lifestylemarketplace.org

North Carolina encourages staycations

Tourism has taken a big hit during the pandemic. Travel spending across the country dropped 42% last year from 2019, according to the U.S. Travel Association. The Joe Biden administration just announced that the U.S. will not lift foreign travel restrictions at this time. So places that usually count on tourists from overseas or far away are making a pitch to locals: Take a “staycation” instead of a long-distance trip.
Economyncidea.org

North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council

Under the leadership of the NC BEC and less than one year after its formation, our call to fund organizations supporting more Black people in their ambition to start and scale growth-oriented companies drew an incredible response. Equitable entrepreneurship is vital to our economic recovery. Partnering with organizations, including these eight ECOSYSTEM partners and fourteen ENGAGE partners, creates greater opportunity to economically empower Black people with entrepreneurship, and collectively work to combat inequalities that perpetuate racial imbalances.
Books & LiteratureWRAL

New and Upcoming Books from North Carolina Authors

Set on two wild seascapes, 1890s Cape Cod and 1940s Outer Banks of North Carolina, Between Tides is a lyrical novel for readers of Virginia Woolf and Marilynne Robinson—a story of two women stitching together a family ripped at the seams and discovering that even through absence, love's presence is everlasting.
PoliticsMountain Xpress

Preservation NC seeks info about Black architects and craftsmen

Preservation North Carolina (PNC) is rounding out the research phase for its new education program We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina and wants to hear your stories! Do you have stories of Black builders, architects, brickmasons or other artisans who helped construct or design buildings, churches, or houses in North Carolina? Is there someone from your community that you think should be highlighted? PNC wants to hear from you! Please share your stories with Julianne Patterson at jpatterson@presnc.org.
Travelworldatlas.com

Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina

Located just 90 miles north of Atlanta, North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains is just a Southern section of the more popularly well known Appalachian Mountains of the United States. Its highest point is Mount Mitchell, at an elevation of 6,684 feet. The mountains are nestled within an area housing numerous National Forests in North Carolina and surrounding states, including Cherokee National Forest (Tennessee), Jefferson and George Washington National Forests (Virginia), Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests (North Carolina), and Chattahoochee National Forest (Georgia).
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Least Educated City in North Carolina

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in North Carolina

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Jersey City, NJhudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City recruits new public library director from North Carolina, will start on Sept. 20th

The City of Jersey City has recruited a new public library director from North Carolina and Terry Hill is set to start his new gig on September 20th, officials said. Terry Hill has extensive library experience that includes improving digital equity, especially for low-income youth within Durham, North Carolina, where he served as deputy director of library services for the past decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy