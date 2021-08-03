Preservation North Carolina searching for stories from Black architects, builders

Preservation North Carolina (PNC) is rounding out the research phase for its new education program We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina and wants to hear your stories! Do you have stories of Black builders, architects, brickmasons or other artisans who helped construct or design buildings, churches, or houses in North Carolina? Is there someone from your community that you think should be highlighted? PNC wants to hear from you! Please share your stories with Julianne Patterson at jpatterson@presnc.org.