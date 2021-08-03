Before the 300 Series Land Cruiser, Toyota Created These Design Sketches
The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser has officially launched. This new 300 Series replaces the outgoing 200 Series that graced roads since 2007, and while the rebirth of the Land Cruiser should cause some kind of ruckus, there is one big factor preventing such triumphant news from spreading its way through the off-road community and infiltrating the ranks of the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler: The new Land Cruiser isn't for the United States market. Boo. Enter slow, reserved, respectful golf clap.www.motortrend.com
Comments / 0