Before the 300 Series Land Cruiser, Toyota Created These Design Sketches

When the 2022 Ford Maverick arrives at dealerships later this year, it will be an alluring option for truck shoppers in need of an affordable pickup that won’t break the bank or take up an entire parking spot. And while it won’t boast the towing capabilities of its larger, more expensive brethren, there are no doubt many future Maverick owners that intend to pull something with the compact pickup, which is why we weren’t too surprised when our spy photographers presented us with photos of the compact truck undergoing testing by towing a trailer.