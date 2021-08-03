Cancel
Science

Rethinking remdesivir: Researchers modify current drug, creating oral version that can be taken earlier in COVID-19 diagnoses

Science Daily
 6 days ago

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug originally discovered as part of a program to develop antiviral agents with activity against novel emerging viruses. In the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was tested as a potential therapeutic and found to measurably reduce recovery time for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The Food and Drug Administration approved its use in October 2020 and it remains the only FDA-approved antiviral for treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

