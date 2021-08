Whether relatives live close together or are separated by miles, getting everyone together isn’t easy with work and family responsibilities. Logistically, planning a family reunion in advance where all participants can mark the calendar and save the date makes for an ideal plan. Since most family reunions are multigenerational, putting one together seems like an enormous project and it is. When it comes to how to throw a family reunion, the trick is not to have one person responsible for all the planning and execution. It’s not fair to expect a single family member to organize and throw a reunion. Luckily, there are ways to make the process less daunting and it starts by dividing and conquering to come up with great family reunion ideas.