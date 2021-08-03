ValleyCats make it across Canadian border - except for 3 players

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 3 runs in the 2nd and added 2 more runs in the 3rd inning as Tacoma cruised to a 5–4 win over Las Vegas on Monday night. RF Luis Liberato (2x5, 2B), C Brian O’Keefe (2x5, 2 R) and 1B Sam Travis (2x5, R, RBI) each recorded multi-hit games, whiled SS Donovan Walton (1x4, 2B, RBI, BB), CF Taylor Trammell (1x4, R, BB), LF Jose Marmolejos (1x3, R, RBI, BB), 3B Wyatt Mathiesen (1x3, RBI) and 2B Jack Reinheimer (1x4) each collected 1 of the team’s 11 hits. Starter Logan Verrett (4.0,3,2,2,0,2,HR) allowed 2 runs on 3 hits while walking 0 and striking out 2 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Matt Festa (1.0,3,1,1,0,1,HR), RH Vinny Nittoli (1.0,0,0,0,0,2), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,2,1,1,2,2), RH Brian Schlittler (1.0,2,0,0,1,0) and RH Justin Grimm (1.0,1,0,0,0,1) combined to allow 2 runs on 8 hits over 5.0 innings in relief. Nittoli improved to 3–2 on the season with the win, while Grimm picked up his 2nd save.
