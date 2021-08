Narrating the hit dating show sent Stirling’s career into overdrive, but in his new comedy, Buffering, the standup returns to his kids’ TV roots. When Iain Stirling was working as a CBBC presenter in his 20s, he broke up with his long-term girlfriend. Unfortunately, the split occurred just hours before he was contractually obliged to go on a two-day trip to Bristol with the chronically cheerful pop duo Jedward. Later, mordantly recollecting the story in his standup – his original career before children’s TV got in the way – someone from his management team told him: “Your life would be a funny sitcom.”