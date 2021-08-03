As life goes by

I regret that when I was younger, I didn’t take the time to ask older people questions. Never mind, really listen. In my first article, Sewall Williams, actually Harold Sewall Williams, but everyone called him Sewall, and his brother Arthur were very kind to us, bringing us pictures and memorabilia of our business (the Hyde Away) back when he owned it. He was quite good at telling stories, but I had two babies and was running around trying to renovate. It was only when I started doing research for this column that I realized what drew him to our mountains was his years in the Tenth Mountain Division in World War II. This was an elite ski troop. In fact, they’ve been called the men who invented the United States ski industry.
