Things have quieted down on the NHL trade and free agent markets as the dog days of summer have hit the NHL scene for the first time in two years. Remember, at this time last summer, the NHL was just kicking things off in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles or what some may look back on as some hockey sci-fi flick. Fast forward to now and NHLers are finally able to have a bit of a break from the monotony of the NHL season. Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will actually get an extended break as he recovers from hip surgery but that rehabbing doesn’t prevent him from doing something fun like taking in a concert at Fenway Park.