Is It Time to Rethink That Cybersecurity Data Lake?

July was yet another busy month in the world of cybersecurity. On July 19th, the U.S. government and its allies—including the European Union, the Five Eyes countries, and NATO—publicly condemned and blamed the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for a series of malicious cyber attacks, including the Microsoft Exchange Hacks, global ransomware attacks, and cyber attacks against medical research institutes and universities. We also saw the REvil ransomware group expand its arsenal to include a Linux variant, which allows the group to target ESXi and NAS (network-attached storage) devices. And to top it off, an advanced persistent threat (APT) group dubbed IndigoZebra has been identified conducting an ongoing spearphishing campaign against the Afghan government.
