Is It Time to Rethink That Cybersecurity Data Lake?

While data lakes and data warehouses are conceptually similar, they are ultimately very different beasts. If a company is looking to house easy-to-query structured data for anyone to use, then a data warehouse is likely its best bet. Conversely, if the company wants to leverage big data in its purest, most flexible form, they are most likely looking for a data lake — in its native unprocessed format, there are unlimited ways to query this data as a business' needs evolve.