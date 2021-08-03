The Importance of Purpose: CLO of AB InBev Shares Key Leadership Strategies

Young black entrepreneurs, particularly those from Africa, have a bad reputation around the world. The narrative around black entrepreneurs tends to be negative and most often gets less support from family and friends lest to talk about investors when starting a business. Whilst some of this is true there are countless examples of amazing black entrepreneurs changing the narrative. Samuel Kwame Boadu, Founder of SamBoad Business Group LLC, is an entrepreneur who believes that through leveraging of services and adding integrity and good customer service in your dealings, businesses can be opened and investors might be interested in your vision.