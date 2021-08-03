The Importance of Purpose: CLO of AB InBev Shares Key Leadership Strategies
John Blood is Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer & Company Secretary of AB InBev – the multinational drink and brewing company – and an inspirational leader. Below, he discusses what it means to create a leadership legacy, and the importance of using a global franchise as a vehicle for unlocking value for shareholders, employees, customers and communities. Blood also shares his thoughts on why every leader must have a sense of purpose that goes beyond narrow metrics and outlines his key leadership strategies to engage the in-house team and inspire change within an organization.www.law.com
