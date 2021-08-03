Eastman Cooke renovates 25,000 s/f corporate offices for Family & Children’s Association
Garden City, NY Eastman Cooke & Associates, a mid-sized construction company based in Long Island and Manhattan, is close to completing a major renovation of the 25,000 s/f corporate offices of the Family & Children’s Association (FCA). Located at 377 Oak St., the project, which is currently wrapping up, entailed extensive pre-construction work for a fast-track, 12-week soup-to-nuts construction schedule.nyrej.com
