Gilbane and Albright-Knox top out Gundlach Building
Buffalo, NY Gilbane Building Co. joined the Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s Board of Directors, museum leadership, construction trades workers, and elected officials to celebrate the completion of the steel frame of the museum’s new Gundlach Building with a topping out ceremony. Concrete pouring for the floors of the Gundlach Building will soon begin, followed by the installation of the glass curtain wall beginning in fall 2021.nyrej.com
