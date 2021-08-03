Construction plays key role in New York’s life sciences hub - by Joseph Whalen

Stefano Tijerina, Maine Business School lecturer in management and Chris Kobrak Research Fellow in Canadian Business History, is featured as a co-author in a recent report from the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University. “Border Barometer” measures the impacts of Canada-U.S. border restrictions. The Border Policy Research Institute (BPRI) at Western Washington University is a multidisciplinary institute that undertakes research that informs policymakers on matters related to the Canada–U.S. border, particularly in the British Columbia–Washington State region. The Barometer is a collaboration between researchers from BPRI, the Cross-Border Institute at the University of Windsor, SUNY Buffalo, the University of Lethbridge, the Bureau of Business & Economic Research at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, Saint Michael’s College, the University of Maine, and McKinley Research Group. Tijerina was the researcher for the state of Maine, adding key highlights from our borders with Quebec and New Brunswick.
