L&L Holding Company and Columbia Property Trust secure $1.25 billion financing for Terminal Warehouse project
Manhattan, NY L&L Holding Company and Columbia Property Trust (CPT) have closed on $1.25 billion in construction financing for the historic Terminal Warehouse, setting the stage for the restoration and transformation of the 1.2 million s/f office, retail and self-storage facility into a healthy, high-performance workplace and retail destination in the West Chelsea neighborhood.nyrej.com
