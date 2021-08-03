Cancel
Politics

Janice Dean: Schumer, Gillibrand must stand up and demand Cuomo resign: ‘You’ve got your proof’

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanice Dean: Schumer, Gillibrand must stand up and demand Cuomo resign: ‘You’ve got your proof’

Fox News

Fox News

News Break
Politics
New York City, NY

NY state assembly member: If Cuomo does not resign we must impeach

Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation reached a crescendo just hours after New York State Attorney General Letitia James released the disturbing findings of her five-month investigation--that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim, former Assistant U.S. Attorney and former 2021 NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, and former special advisor to Governor Andrew Cuomo Susan Del Percio, join The ReidOut with their analysis.Aug. 4, 2021.
Politics

Rep. Elise Stefanik calls for Cuomo's resignation

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Politics
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
Public Safety
Fox News

Janice Dean: Andrew Cuomo Playing The Victim Made Me Realize He Is A Psychopath

Janice Dean spoke to Jason Chaffetz on The Brian Kilmeade Show about the report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James that concluded Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. Janice says seeing Cuomo play the victim made her realize he is a psychopath. Dean credits the brave women who came forward and told their stories of harassment and believes there are no ifs, ands or buts that Cuomo is a predator and a power hungry leader that wants to make people feel like they are little and demean them. Janice, who lost her in-laws to Covid at assisted living facilities, also wants to make sure people don’t lose sight of the 15,000 dead grandparents and Cuomo’s role allowing and covering up admitting coronavirus positive patients into nursing homes.
Politics

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
POTUS

Trump’s ‘attempted coup’: Bombshell new evidence reveals how close Trump came to overthrowing democracy

New evidence confirms Trump pressed the DOJ to overturn the 2020 election, prompting many to call his efforts a “coup attempt.” Emails show DOJ officials rejected their own colleague’s request to intervene in Georgia’s election certification, according to ABC News. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the evidence revealing how deep this pressure went and what to expect as the investigation unfolds.Aug. 5, 2021.
Entertainment
Fox News

Concha torches Chris Cuomo: 'Resign from CNN and go work for the Democratic Party'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, and torched CNN for not taking anchor Chris Cuomo off the air. The New York Attorney general found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser. The CNN star himself was also swept up in the AG's report, which revealed that he took part in drafting a response for the governor to the allegations against him on Feb. 28.
Presidential Election
The Hill

Senate rejects GOP effort to add Trump border wall to bipartisan infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday rejected an attempt from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) to tie border wall funding to the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Senators voted 48-49 on the GOP proposal to prohibit the cancellation of border wall contracts. It needed 60 votes in order to be added into the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which senators expect to pass as soon as this weekend.

