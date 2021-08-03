Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-Unusual frosts in Brazil seen knocking out sugar output

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

(Includes estimates from commodities trader Wilmar) SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sugar output in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter, is set to slump - and could suffer next year as well - after three frost events hit crops in the country's center-south region in June and July, market analysts said on Tuesday.

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cane#Cane Sugar#The Frost#Reuters#Stonex#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil reports 43,033 COVID cases, 990 deaths in 24 hours

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil had 43,033 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 990 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The South American country has now registered 20,151,779, cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil farmers pre-sell some 34 mln T of soybeans from next crop -Safras

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Forward sales of Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop, which farmers will start planting around September, are lagging last year but above the five-year average, according to agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado on Friday. Safras projects Brazil's next soybean harvest at 142.24 million tonnes, saying growers...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, demand remains uncertain

CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained on Friday after a second day of fresh export sales buoyed demand prospects, though calls for rain across the U.S. Midwest through the weekend capped gains. Corn was little changed while wheat added as harvest setbacks in North America, Russia and...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly gain on global supply concerns

* Crop concerns in North America, Russia and EU support wheat prices * Corn little changed and soybeans firm * Markets await Aug. 12 USDA supply/demand forecasts (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, remaining on course for a second weekly gain as harvest setbacks in North America, Russia and western Europe raised concern over tightening export supplies. Corn was little changed while soybeans ticked up as market participants assessed crop weather forecasts showing both rain relief and hotter weather in the U.S. Midwest in the coming days. Attention in grain markets was shifting toward next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply and demand outlook. Investors were also awaiting monthly U.S. jobs data. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.7% at $7.18 a bushel by 1208 GMT. "The supply of wheat is becoming tighter and tighter," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. U.S. and Canadian farmers are bracing for a sharply smaller spring wheat harvest because of the driest conditions in decades while analysts have reduced Russian harvest estimates because of disappointing yields and an official revision to the planted area. Heavy summer rain, meanwhile, has delayed harvesting in parts of Europe and was causing difficulties with milling quality in France. "Harvesting is making only sluggish progress in many places," Commerzbank said. CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $5.53-3/4 while soybeans added 0.7% to $13.37-3/4. Increased weekly corn exports and a flash daily export sale of soybeans, both reported on Thursday, lent some support to futures, though there were broader concerns about the impact on demand from the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. The U.S. corn market remained underpinned by dwindling prospects for the second corn crop in rival exporter Brazil. Prices at 1208 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 718.00 5.25 0.74 640.50 12.10 CBOT corn 553.75 0.75 0.14 484.00 14.41 CBOT soy 1337.75 9.25 0.70 1311.00 2.04 Paris wheat Sep 226.75 1.75 0.78 192.50 17.79 Paris maize Nov 212.75 2.00 0.95 219.00 -2.85 Paris rape Aug 541.50 2.00 0.37 418.25 29.47 WTI crude oil 69.86 0.77 1.11 48.52 43.98 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.22 1.2100 -2.43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman )
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 5-6 cents, soybeans up 5-8 cents, corn mixed

CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firm on reduced harvest expectations in Russia, the European Union and the northern U.S. Plains * Benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat found technical support from weakness during the overnight trading session near Thursday's low of $7.09-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat broke through technical resistance at its five-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 5 cents at $7.17-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat rose 6 cents to $6.97-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 5-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Choppy trade expected as market awaits updated supply and demand estimates from U.S. Agriculture Department next week. * Benchmark CBOT December corn rose above its 40-day moving average overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1 cent at $5.54 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel * Dry conditions in western U.S. Midwest underpin gains in soybean market, but gains limited by forecasts for some showers during the weekend and early next week. * Signs of a pickup in export demand also supportive. Private exporters reported the sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the USDA said. It was the second day in a row a so-called flash sale was announced. * CBOT November soybeans were up 5 cents at $13.33-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China's July soybean imports fall on year on weak crushing margins

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. The world's top buyer of the oilseed brought in 8.67 million tonnes of soybeans in July, down 14.1% from 10.09...
Worldmining.com

Illegal gold represents 17% of Brazil’s exports — study

Brazil exported 111 tonnes of gold last year, valued at $ 4.9 billion, mainly to Canada, Switzerland, Poland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and India — and 19 tonnes, or 17% of that gold was illegally mined, according to a new study by Instituto Escolhas. Gold lacking registration or...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Petrobras earnings jump on oil rally and Brazil’s water crisis

Brazil’s state-controlled oil company saw its earnings surge in the second quarter, thanks to a rally in crude prices and a hydropower crunch in Brazil that boosted electricity demand. Since late last year, Petrobras has sold more fuel oil domestically and increased output at its own thermal power plants, part...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Brazil Audit Court Sees Fuel Shortages With Petrobras Divestment

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's Federal Audit Court (TCU) says there is a risk of fuel shortages in regional markets as a result of the sales of assets by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, according to a statement on the court's website. The TCU said it found a...
Industryoffshore-technology.com

Brazil continues to dominate global upcoming FPSO deployments by 2026

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Global FPSO Industry Outlook, 2021–2026 – Brazil Continues to Lead Global Upcoming FPSO Deployments,’ indicates that a total of 55 planned and announced floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs) are expected to start operations during the outlook period 2021–2026. Of these, 24 represent the number of planned FPSOs with identified development plans and 31 represent the number of early-stage announced FPSOs that are undergoing conceptual studies and are expected to get approved for development.
Industrymining.com

Copper price gains as world’s biggest mine preps for strike

Copper prices rose on Friday as a union at the world’s biggest copper mine, Chile’s Escondida, told workers to prepare for a strike, but gains were limited by a strengthening of the dollar after solid U.S. payrolls data. A stronger dollar makes metals costlier for buyers with other currencies. Benchmark...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn and soy firm on stronger demand

CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans climbed on Thursday on stronger export sales, though gains were capped by rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest. Wheat traded near even, supported by firmer grains complex and distressed crops across North America. The market also awaits the U.S. Department...
EconomyAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China to release reserves of commodities 'essential for livelihood'

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China said it would release reserves of commodities "essential for livelihood" in a timely and targeted manner, the state planner said on Friday after floods hit some regions and amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the country. The National Development and Reform Commission said...
Agriculturekfgo.com

Explainer-The threat posed by frost to coffee crops in Brazil

LONDON (Reuters) – Arabica coffee prices have surged to the highest level in almost seven years recently after severe frosts damaged crops in top producer Brazil. Brownish spots have stained large areas of coffee fields in the south of Brazil’s top producer Minas Gerais, a sign that the worst cold snap in nearly 30 years will hurt production for at least the next two crops.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China targets sow herd at about 43 mln head until 2025

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China aims to maintain its breeding sow herd at about 43 million head during the period to 2025, the government said on Friday, as it looks to put herd production on a firm footing since numbers were decimated by African swine fever. Following the onslaught...

Comments / 0

Community Policy