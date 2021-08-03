Cancel
Will of Hemisphere Holdings sells 47-unit Harison House Apartments for $2.1 million

nyrej.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHemisphere Holdings Corp handled the sale and closing of The Harison House Apartments. The deal was handled by Hemisphere Holdings president, Richard Will. The sale price was $2.1 million. The subject is a 47-unit property located at 47 & 49 Judson St. Howe Reale, Inc. was the seller, while Lorpak...

Durham, NCheraldsun.com

West Durham apartment complex sells for $52.2 million to a NJ real estate firm

An apartment complex of 41 acres in west Durham was sold by Atlanta-based real estate firm Audubon for $52.2 million recently, the company announced. The 500-unit Crossings @ 501 complex at 4230 Garrett Rd. was sold to an undisclosed buyer, but property records show it was bought by an LLC owned by Friedlam Partners, a New Jersey-based real estate investment firm that owns properties across the Southeast. The apartments were formerly called The Garrett.
Atlanta, GAyieldpro.com

CGI+ acquires 712-unit apartment portfolio in Atlanta for $144.75 million

In what is believed to be the largest multifamily transaction in Atlanta in 2021, CGI+ Real Estate Strategies (CGI+), in partnership with a family office, has acquired a two-property, 712-unit multifamily portfolio in Atlanta, GA from an affiliate of FPA Multifamily in an off-market transaction for $144.75 million. The portfolio...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Birmingham apartment complex sells for $7.1 million

A Birmingham apartment complex has been sold for $7.1 million. Timberchase, a 94-unit apartment community located on Beacon Parkway East, was built in 1973. Craig Hey and Parker Caldwell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Morrison Avenue Capital Partners. Safe Harbor Investments acquired the property. “The Valley Avenue corridor...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Emerald Holding Posts $47 Million Loss In Second Quarter

Emerald Holding, Inc. had a net loss of $46.5 million for the second quarter 2021 as it continues to be negatively impacted by event cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emerald traditionally has hosted over 140 events each year. Its shows include Outdoor Retailer, Surf Expo, The Sports Licensing &...
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Hartford apartments sell for $4.3M

A 39-unit apartment complex in Hartford’s South Green neighborhood has sold for $4.3 million. The Casa Verde/Sigourney Square apartments at 60 Wadsworth St., sold July 7 for nearly $110,000 per unit. The property contains 26 one-bedroom units that average 766 square feet and 13 two-bedroom units that average 1,035 square...
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Zhobin Jawanmardi of Launch Real Estate Sells Custom Contemporary Home for $2.1 Million

PHOENIX, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 4510 N 36th Way, for $2,100,000 represented by Zhobin Jawanmardi. This chic home is an original creation with custom features and outstanding design elements. The open floor plan provides a city loft atmosphere with soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling picture windows that fill every room with natural sunlight and frame exquisite mountain views. The impressive kitchen has a huge work island, double ovens, subzero refrigerator plus a huge wine fridge. The gorgeous great room has a sleek fireplace, the office/den combo offers plenty of privacy. All the custom bedrooms and baths are phenomenal, including an exceptional master hideaway that has a very peaceful vibe. Beautiful wood flooring, exposed brick accents, custom lighting, pristine quartz and marble surfaces, high end fixtures and outstanding woodwork are a taste of the impressive finishes throughout.
Evanston, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Evanston apartment tower sells for $49 million

An Evanston apartment building sold for nearly $50 million to two coastal real estate investment firms betting that demand for suburban rentals will continue to hold up well amid the COVID-19 pandemic. $1 for 4 weeks. You must be a subscriber to access this content. Continue reading by subscribing. Unlimited...
Real Estate7x7.com

Industrial chic live/work loft in SoMa asks $2.1 million

Talk about centrally located. From this SoMa loft, you can easily walk to Square Pie Guys for lunch, Dumpling Time for dinner, and Charmaine's for a rooftop nightcap. While walkability is a major draw for the 1920s Mullen Building, its 37 live/work lofts are alluring in their own right with oversized windows, soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and the opportunity to run your business from home.
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

New York firms betting billions on Las Vegas Strip real estate

You won’t see their names on Las Vegas Boulevard marquees, and you may not have even heard of them. But two heavyweight firms, Vici Properties and The Blackstone Group, are emerging as two of the biggest players on the Strip. Their role? Collecting rent. Vici, a Caesars Entertainment spinoff, announced...
Mcallen, TXvirtualbx.com

McAllen: 102-Unit Fixed-Rent Apartment Project Gets Housing Tax Credits

Feature Illustration: A concept rendering of one of the apartment buildings for Uvalde Villas. Courtesy: Texas Grey Oaks. McAllen (Hidalgo County) — A proposal for a 102-unit affordable housing complex was approved July 22 for a 9% housing tax credit award by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Leading Index for Commercial Real Estate "Pulls Back in July"

From Dodge Data Analytics: Dodge Momentum Index Pulls Back in July. The Dodge Momentum Index fell to 155.8 (2000=100) in July, a 6% decline from the revised June reading of 164.9. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge Data & Analytics, is a monthly measure of the first (or initial) report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year.

