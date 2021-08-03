Cancel
Mental Health

'Virtual Nature' Experiences Reduce Stress in Prisons

By University of Utah
Newswise
 2 days ago

Newswise — Before you read any more, find a picture of a natural setting or play a sound of a natural habitat. Here’s a YouTube video with both, if you need it. A few minutes should be enough. You’ve just had a “virtual nature experience.” How do you feel? If...

Food & DrinksPosted by
92.9 NIN

Drink This Tea Every Day to Reduce Stress. Could it One Day Treat Cancer?

For anyone who feels stressed or finds it hard to meditate or practice yoga, there's a quick fix just for you, and it's as easy as one, two, tea. One review study found that the Holy Basil herb, also known as tulsi, when brewed as tea has stress-relieving traits due to its powerful antioxidants that can protect your body against some of the most uncontrollable stressors, like environmental pollution.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Reentry Anxiety

Why does the prospect of getting back to normal after the pandemic disturb some patients? And what can be done to overcome these fears?. The last week of June 2021 was a momentous one. After the cancellation of last year’s residency graduation, I was tasked with planning an event to...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Social Anxiety in Children

Anxiety interferes with the processing of verbal information in working memory. To complete a task, a child with anxiety may take longer or require more concentration and effort than their peers. Tips for boosting memory skills in children include practicing until the performance is automated and snacking on foods high...
Mental Healthwosu.org

Addiction And The Community

Addiction can have devastating effects on not just the individual, but entire communities. Scientists are now studying how a wholistic approach to addiction treatment means looking beyond the addiction itself.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

People in Wales experiencing severe mental health issues doubled during pandemic

COVID-19 has exacerbated existing mental health inequalities for people in Wales, according to a new report from Cardiff University. The analysis, conducted by academics at the Wales Governance Center, reveals the share of people experiencing severe mental health issues increased from 11.7% during the period immediately before the pandemic to 28.1% by April 2020.
KidsNews-Medical.net

Study illuminates an invisible crisis in children’s mental health

One in eight children have mental disorders that cause symptoms and impairment and therefore require treatment, but even in high-income countries most of these children will not gain access to services to treat them, reports a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health. Mental disorders that start in childhood...
Erie Times-News

Debbie DeAngelo: How to reduce stress, stay calm by engaging your vagus nerve

Feeling anxious lately? From a rogue virus to financial problems to relationship issues, there’s plenty to leave us feeling wired. Enter the vagus nerve. Its role is to counteract the stress response. The keyed up feeling that may be with us all too often can be a sign that the...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Stress: Ways to Manage and Reduce It

Stress is regarded as the process in operation when a person is engaged in a situation beyond their resources. Consequently, they are overwhelmed to seek to satisfy the requests they have to conquer. In these situations, the individual has an overload that may affect both bodily and psychological well-being. Numerous...
Mental HealthEverydayHealth.com

5 Things Mental Health Experts Do When They Feel Lonely

Ask people to name a core emotion they’ve felt during the coronavirus pandemic and many will reply, "Loneliness." Nobody knows this more than people involved in mental health, who both deal with clients expressing this emotion and experience it themselves. According to the American Psychological Association, loneliness is defined as...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Humans Adapt to What's True, Popular and Stress-Reducing

Unlike simpler organisms which just have to adapt to reality, humans have to adapt to reality, society and their own emotions. In the long run, adapting to reality is the most important. In the short run, feeling comfortable in our own skins feels most pressing. Society imposes reality checks and/or...
pittsburghparent.com

How to remove stress when moving with kids

Moving with kids can be stressful for both parents and their kids. Learn tips to reduce stress. On average, each person in the United States can expect to move about 12 times in their lifetime. Ask anyone who has moved even once, and they’ll tell you that moving can be one of the hardest things to do.
Mental HealthFast Company

Researchers have identified the 3 stages of pandemic emotions

In 1990 during the AIDS epidemic, psychologist Phillip Strong penned an essay on a new model for “Epidemic Psychology.” He outlined a descriptive framework of what he believed happened to the human psyche during mass disease spread. During the Black Plague and the AIDS crisis, he posited, there were concurrent psychosocial epidemics of fear, panic, suspicion, and stigma. The method of transmission for this collective distrust and uncertainty was communication itself. “The human possession of language means that the fear of such disease can be rapidly, even instantly transmitted (as through television) across millions of people and from one society to another,” he wrote.

