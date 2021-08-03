Best Anker wireless charger

Listen to music while you charge your Qi-compatible phone with the Lexon City Energy 10W elegant wireless charger. This sleek charger delivers a fast, 10-watt charge, so that you can charge your phone in no time. And you’ll be happy to know that it works with smartphone cases up to 3 mm thick. This gadget also doubles as a 3-watt Bluetooth speaker with a built-in microphone. That way, you can stream music and take calls, hands-free. What’s more, the rubber front stand keeps your smartphone stable and helps you browse the web more easily in portrait mode. Additionally, the premium aluminum finish and 3 gorgeous colors allow this elegant wireless charger to blend easily into your workspace or nightstand. Charging your phone can be a thing of beauty with the Lexon City Energy.