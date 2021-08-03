The U.S Department of Energy and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Provide Sustainability Planning Resources for Resilient Municipal Microgrids
Newswise — The New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Center for Resilient Design announces the launch of microgrids.io, a web-based resource focused on planning and developing sustainable, resilient local government microgrids locally and nationally. Local government microgrids, also known as “town center” microgrids, distribute energy to a cluster of physically separated facilities, such as those that provide essential services during and after an emergency, within a municipality. These systems would provide a local source of generation that enables communities to operate facilities, including government buildings, police and fire operations, public housing, shelters and schools, independently of the grid and should an electric grid outage occur.www.newswise.com
