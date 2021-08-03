NewQuest To Break Ground On Second Phase Of Fort Bend Town Center

A few months ago, Kim Diemer, a residential and commercial building inspector based in Portland, Oregon, was examining a warehouse in nearby suburban Beaverton, and something didn’t feel right about the roof. He had a scissor lift with him during the inspection, so he took a closer look at rafters and the areas where the roof was bolted into the supporting walls. Or was supposed to be bolted in; he discovered the entire top of the building lacked weld joints and bolts, it simply sat there on top of the structure.