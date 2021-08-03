NewQuest To Break Ground On Second Phase Of Fort Bend Town Center
NewQuest Properties will break ground this week on the 42-acre, 300K SF second phase of Fort Bend Town Center in Missouri City. A Cinemark theater will anchor Phase 2 of the center, which will eventually span three of the four corners at the intersection of Texas State Highway 6 and Fort Bend Parkway. NewQuest is also in the final stages of negotiations with six junior anchors, the firm said in a press release.www.bisnow.com
Comments / 0