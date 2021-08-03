Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

NewQuest To Break Ground On Second Phase Of Fort Bend Town Center

By Christie Moffat, Bisnow Houston
Posted by 
Bisnow
Bisnow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NewQuest Properties will break ground this week on the 42-acre, 300K SF second phase of Fort Bend Town Center in Missouri City. A Cinemark theater will anchor Phase 2 of the center, which will eventually span three of the four corners at the intersection of Texas State Highway 6 and Fort Bend Parkway. NewQuest is also in the final stages of negotiations with six junior anchors, the firm said in a press release.

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
425
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#K Sf#Ulta#Petco#Cinemark#Burlington#Mod Pizza#Kroger#Newquest Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Fort Bend County, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Hollydays Market of Rosenberg at Fort Bend County Fairgrounds

Home for the Holidays Gift Market presents Hollydays Market of Rosenberg, featuring three full days of fun, early holiday shopping from more than 100 merchants, and more across three indoor buildings at Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. The market will showcase vendors selling new, unique, festive, and one-of-a-kind gifts all on...
Holland, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Holland breaks ground on apartments on The Hill

Holland Construction Services is building an apartment building as part of a new master-planned development called La Collina at The Hill. The four-story apartment building, Moda at The Hill, will feature 225 units and a five-level precast above-ground parking garage with 250 spaces. Amenities include a large hotel-styled lobby and...
Milton, FLSanta Rosa Press Gazette

Milton's first Publix shopping center breaks ground, is slated to be complete next spring

The highly anticipated Publix shopping center in the heart of Milton has officially broken ground and is on track to open its doors to the public by spring of next year. Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, the official name of the shopping center, broke ground this week, according to a press release from Atlanta-based company Branch Properties, which is managing the shopping center. The 66,921-square-foot shopping center will provide Milton with its first Publix, in addition to a mix of other retail and dining options.
Homelesssfbayca.com

Lake Merritt tiny home village construction begins

Construction began this week on a tiny home village city officials intend for homeless people on city-owned land at Lake Merritt. The property, located at East 12th Street, will eventually house 65 people in tiny homes and provide a comprehensive set of services to help residents transition to stable housing and health, officials said.
Highlands, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Caldwell Cos. To Build New Master-Planned Community In Montgomery County

Caldwell Cos. has broken ground on a 2,300-acre master-planned community called The Highlands in Montgomery County, north of Houston. The Highlands will include about 4,000 single-family homes from a wide swath of homebuilders, as well as a 300-acre nature preserve and a sandy beach area along the San Jacinto River. The community will be located west of FM 1314 along the Grand Parkway.
Lifestylesouthdadenewsleader.com

Bay Drive Park in Sunset Point to Remain Closed through Labor Day

To address complaints surrounding the overuse of the Bay Drive property at the end of North Bay Harbor Drive in the Sunset Point/Bay Harbor subdivisions in Key Largo, the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners decided at Wednesday’s regular commission meeting to keep the area closed through at least Labor Day while alternative options are still being discussed.
Fort Worth, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Fort Worth's 2020 bond election items

FORT WORTH, Texas — A $500 million bond vote is less than a year away, and city officials say the main goals of the package will be to maintain and improve infrastructure, provide mobility and services in growing areas and bolster the city’s mass transit. City and county leaders will also focus more on equity.
Maple Grove, MNrebusinessonline.com

Endeavor Development, Calibogue Capital Break Ground on 172,224 SF Spec Distribution Center in Suburban Minneapolis

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Endeavor Development and joint venture partner Calibogue Capital have broken ground on Zachary Distribution Center, a 172,224-square-foot speculative distribution center in Maple Grove. Located on Zachary Lane, the project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 17 loading docks, two drive-in doors and 52 trailer parking stalls. Jon Yanta, Jason Meyer and Brent Masica of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing and marketing efforts for the property. Zachary Distribution Center is situated within the Northwest submarket, which is the most active industrial corridor within the Twin Cities, according to Cushman & Wakefield. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.
Fort Bend County, TXthekatynews.com

2021 Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference

The Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference is a collaborative effort between the Fort Bend Chamber, Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Fort Bend EDC. This half-day conference will take place on Thursday, September 16th, from 7:30 am – 2:30 pm at Safari Texas Ranch, Richmond, TX. This informative conference is a...
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Post-Surfside, Building Inspections Industry Seen As Essential, But Understaffed

A few months ago, Kim Diemer, a residential and commercial building inspector based in Portland, Oregon, was examining a warehouse in nearby suburban Beaverton, and something didn’t feel right about the roof. He had a scissor lift with him during the inspection, so he took a closer look at rafters and the areas where the roof was bolted into the supporting walls. Or was supposed to be bolted in; he discovered the entire top of the building lacked weld joints and bolts, it simply sat there on top of the structure.
Andrew, IAmaqnews.com

Andrew Fire Department breaks ground

The volunteers who swoop in to extinguish fires and perform rescues need the public’s help to build a new facility to better serve everyone. The Andrew Fire Department started moving ground and pouring concrete at the new site just over a month ago, according to James (J.C.) Cornelius, president of the Andrew Volunteer Firemen Inc. and chairman of the building committee.
Cape Girardeau, MObeckersasc.com

SoutheastHEALTH breaks ground on 2nd phase of $125M expansion

SoutheastHEALTH broke ground on the second phase of its $125 million expansion featuring an ASC in Cape Girardeau, Mo., local CBS affiliate KFVS12 reported July 30. Phase 2 includes a $25 million, 70,000-square-foot building that will house Southeast Orthopedics, a sports medicine center and Southeast Woman’s integrated health services, as well as a $50 million renovation of the Southeast Emergency Services Department.
Fort Bend County, TXFort Bend Star

Solar booming in Fort Bend County, state

Fort Bend County for years has drawn major companies looking to invest in solar projects because of its proximity to Houston’s energy market, its comparative abundance of land and an eager county government seeking to benefit from the growing market. It’s those factors, along with several others, that led Fort...

Comments / 0

Community Policy