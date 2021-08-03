Beyond Benefits: Building Value through Creative Compensation at Third Thursday Business Builder
On Thursday, August 19, join the Augusta Metro Chamber and The Gateway Company to learn how to attract top candidates and retain valuable employees. In today’s competitive job market, employees have the advantage of shopping around. How do you compete beyond salary and benefits? Faith Edmondson, Co-Owner and Lead Consultant, and Tracie Parker, Lead Small Business Consultant, at The Gateway Company will offer guidance on building your value proposition through creative compensation and a positive culture.augustaceo.com
