Jim Hohnberger on The Beauty of Living A Simple Life

Over the years, the developers of The Sims have developed a fine eye for trends. From Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, the Harry Potter-esque Realms of Magic, or the ever-timely Eco Lifestyle, the series has always displayed a talent for reflecting current topics in pop culture and modern life. The latest is Cottage Living, an expansion that rides the country aesthetic-themed cottagecore movement that has taken over Instagram and Pinterest the past several months. In this new release, Sims can now live the simple life, raising livestock, growing oversized crops, taking up cross-stitch, and participating in local fairs. For the farm-minded Sims players, it is the ideal supplement to the agricultural approach to the game, opening up new avenues of self-sustainability.
