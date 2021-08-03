Jim Hohnberger on The Beauty of Living A Simple Life

Since its premiere in 2012, My 600-Lb Life has documented dozens of people’s weight loss journeys. While all of the stories have been special, there have been some cast members that have stuck with viewers long after their time on the show was over. Michael Blair is one of those people. Michael appeared on the show in 2021. When viewers were introduced to him, he weighed almost 610 pounds and his weight had started to effect his daily life. Even though he was still able to get up and move around, he couldn’t do much else. His body was in constant pain and he had several rashes that made him feel embarrassed. Michael knew that if he didn’t change his habits, he might not be around much longer. He decided to seek the help of well-known bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now).