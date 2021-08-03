Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

AHA News: Protecting Children's Mental Health as They Head Back to School

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- At-home schooling was no vacation for Francis Huang and her 11-year-old daughter, Cheyenne Kuo. The COVID-19 pandemic thrust remote learning upon their family in spring 2020. With it came the stresses now familiar to millions of families. "I think the whole year, we just tried to survive," said Huang, who lives in suburban Dallas.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Aha#High School#American School#Aha News#Protecting Children#U S News#The U S Census Bureau#Covid#Pta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Tampa, FLBay News 9

$7.7M for mental health service at Hillsborough schools

TAMPA, Fla. — Millions of dollars are being allocated to address the mental health needs of students in Hillsborough County. About $7.7 million will be going straight to mental health resources. What You Need To Know. $7.7 million going toward mental health resources for Hillsborough County students. District officials said...
KidsPosted by
Verywell Mind

Quality Recess Gives a Boost to Children's Mental Health, Study Says

Recess offers an opportunity to support the healthy development of children as whole human beings in schools. The quality of recess includes factors such as a safe play environment, sufficient play equipment, supportive adult engagement, student autonomy, and minimal disruptive conflict. Executive functioning, emotional self-control, and adaptive classroom abilities were...
Mental HealthPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Schools focus on mental health as students return

After more than a year of restrictions and online schooling, educators and counselors are focusing on ways to assess the long-term social, emotional and mental impact of the pandemic on school children when they return to the classroom. Christopher Booker reports from Fairfield County, Connecticut as part of our ongoing series, “Roads to Recovery.”
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

Children's Wisconsin Receives Largest Donation In History To Treat Pediatric Mental Health Disorders

Children’s Wisconsin plans to have a behavioral health therapist in every pediatrician’s office by the end of 2023 to help diagnose and treat pediatric mental health conditions at the onset of symptoms. This initiative is made possible by the Yabuki Family Foundation's $20 million donation, the largest single-gift in the Milwaukee-based health system’s history.
Mental Healthexpressnews.com

Help us examine mental health education in schools

Many students struggle with mental health issues, but many schools don’t facilitate discussion on the topic. Because mental health conditions are often stigmatized and not included in school curriculum, some students seek information from the internet or peers, which can be unreliable and misinformed. The Express-News wants to explore how...
Mental Healthweareteachers.com

A School Psychologist’s 10 Steps for Building a School-Based Mental Health Program

We need school-based mental health services now more than ever. The statistics for depression and anxiety are concerning—significant increases for all age levels. As a school psychologist who has recently developed a school-based mental health program in New Jersey, I’d like to share the key moves you can make to reach more students with vital support. Developing a sustainable, effective program is doable, I promise! The ten recommendations that follow will help you every step of the way.
Mental HealthWOOD

Meijer Brain Health Minute: Focusing on children’s mental health in August

GRAND RPAIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Children’s hospitals across the nation are seeing an increase in the number of admissions due to behavioral health needs. Professionals in the mental/brain health field estimate that over 15 million of our nation’s youth may suffer from a mental/brain health disorder. It is time to acknowledge mental health is health and an essential part of a child’s overall wellbeing. Mental/brain health and physical health simultaneously affect how one thinks, feels and acts. Doug Meijer, Dr. Subodh Jain, Vice President of Behavioral Health at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and i understand are working to highlight the need to recognize, treat and talk about these illnesses and pain just as we do all other illnesses. This should be with compassion and understanding. Check in with your children often, have conversations about mental wellness and encourage your child to talk about their feelings. Staying connected gives you the opportunity to offer support, as needed. Click the video player above to watch!
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Public Schools hosts forum on mental health

Mental health matters, as was made abundantly clear to people around the world over this week as famed athlete Simone Biles pulled herself out of at least two Olympic gymnastics events, citing her own mental health. During a July 28 panel on mental health that brought professionals from ACCESS, National...
Hulbert, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Hulbert Public Schools preparing for mental health awareness

Hulbert Public School teachers spent two days training for Social Emotional Learning (SEL) to get ready for the upcoming school year. The training was lead by SEL instructor and curriculum developer Keeth Matheny. “Trauma comes in three waves: the event that causes trauma, the economic impact of the trauma, and...
Mental Healthwnky.com

Health News – College mental health

Anxiety, depression, and a feeling of being burned out: one well-known university says it found all these mental health issues rising among the students it surveyed. Today’s Health News has more on how struggling students can better cope.
Mental HealthStamford Advocate

GoNoodle Announces New Mental Health Resources With Partner, On Our Sleeves®, the Movement for Children's Mental Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. As teachers, parents and students head back to school, stress, anxiety and adapting to in-person learning are just a few of the challenges that may present themselves. In response, GoNoodle reached out to its parent and teacher communities to gather questions and concerns they were facing as everyone heads back to school. In less than 24 hours, GoNoodle was inundated by a flood of questions from all over the country.
Mental Healthwtnzfox43.com

How Physical Activity Improves Mental Health

Originally Posted On: https://awatfit.com/how-physical-activity-improves-mental-health/. Are you struggling with your mental health, or are looking for ways to improve your mental health in general? Do you want to make your mind and body healthier?. If you said yes to any of the questions above, you are in luck. There is a...
Mental HealthNewswise

Older People Reluctant to Seek Help for Mental Health Concerns

Newswise — A new Edith Cowan University (ECU) study has found that more than 40 per cent of older Australians living with chronic disease would be unlikely to seek help for mental health conditions even if they needed it. PhD candidate Claire Adams investigated help-seeking intentions for mental health services...
Mental Healthvegas24seven.com

Hope Means Nevada Offers Back-To-School Mental Health Tips For Students

Interviews are available with mental health professionals and. Hope Means Nevada teen committee members to discuss tips for. safeguarding mental health this school year. Hope Means Nevada (HMN), the community-based non-profit focused on eliminating youth suicide in the state, reminds students and their families to safeguard their mental health as in-person learning resumes this month. Interviews with a youth mental health professional or a Hope Means Nevada teen committee member may be arranged for media wishing to cover this important topic.
KidsUS News and World Report

'Long COVID' Symptoms Rare in Kids: Study

THURSDAY, Aug. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors see more kids with COVID-19, some positive news has emerged: Only about 4% of children and teens have long-lasting COVID symptoms, a British study finds. The study confirms that COVID-19 tends to be a mild illness in children and that they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy