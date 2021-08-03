X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Undergoes Biopsy for Potential Skin Cancer Scare
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Hugh Jackman is seen by many Marvel fans as someone who is invincible and of course, that perception has something to do with the fact that he played Wolverine, a mutant who has the ability to regenerate and heal himself, for almost two decades in Fox's X-Men film franchise. Obviously, off-camera, he's still a normal human being after all but it's quite ironic that the Logan actor has been battling a type of skin cancer that has raised concern amongst fans in the past.epicstream.com
Comments / 0