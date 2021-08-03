Rosario Dawson Returns as Ahsoka Tano in Awesome DMZ BTS Video

Rosario Dawson has been busy filming Ava DuVernay’s DMZ, the upcoming HBO series that's based on the DC comic of the same name. Soon, she will also be reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Mandalorian in her own series, Star Wars: Ahsoka, which is expected to tie in with The Mandalorian. However, before Dawson returns as Ahsoka, she'll be reprising another one of her roles: Becky from Clerks II. The end of the 2006 film saw Dawson's Becky ending up with Dante (Brian O'Halloran), the star of the original Clerks. Now, Dawson and O'Halloran are back along with Jeff Anderson's Randal, Jason Mewes' Jay, and Kevin Smith's Silent Bob. In fact, Smith took to Instagram today to tease the return of Dawson as well as the classic location of Mooby's and the character Elias, who was played by Trevor Fehrman in Clerks II.