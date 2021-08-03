Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Rosario Dawson Returns as Ahsoka Tano in Awesome DMZ BTS Video

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is little doubt that people are already looking forward to the upcoming Ahsoka Tano series. Although it might still be a long wait for the new Star Wars series, fans can still see Rosario Dawson goofing around as the former Jedi in a new video taken from the set of her new show DMZ.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Rosario Dawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmz#Zombieland#Clerks#Dmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

‘Ahsoka’: Rosario Dawson Shares an Instagram Post Showing Mena Massoud and Lars Mikkelsen Being Cast

Yesterday, Rosario Dawson, who played the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian, and is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Ahsoka series, shared an intriguing image on Instagram. She reposted another story that celebrated a rumor that has been circulating the internet for a few months — Mena Massoud being cast to play live-action Ezra Bridger, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. This is certainly eyebrow-raising and (if true) a very weird way to share the news. So much so that we even posted a Twitter poll to gauge our audience’s reaction:
Moviesepicstream.com

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson Confirms Ezra Bridger and Thrawn Casting Rumors

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Despite the fact that Rosario Dawson's casting was already made official months prior, Ahsoka Tano's appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2 still made a lot of jaws drop. But the most intriguing bit of her Mandoverse debut had something to do with the female Jedi teasing the appearance of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the Star Wars live-action universe. Longtime followers of the franchise are aware that Ahsoka and Thrawn have never met in the canon universe so it begs the question: what exactly does Ahsoka want from the Star Wars Rebels baddie?
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Ahsoka Tano: Star Wars backstory, and next appearance explained

In Star Wars, who is Ahsoka Tano, and when is her next appearance? The former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka’s a powerful force user who’s become one of most popular characters from a long long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Fresh from making the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian, we’re going to be seeing a lot of her as the franchise continues to grow.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Rosario Dawson Will Voice Catwoman in Batman: The Audio Adventures

Rosario Dawson Will Voice Catwoman in Batman: The Audio Adventures. Back in February, HBO Max announced that it was recruiting Jeffrey Wright to headline Batman: The Audio Adventures, a new scripted podcast series aiming to put a humorous spin on the Dark Knight mythos. In addition to Wright providing his dulcet tones as the world’s greatest detective, the streamer also revealed an all-star cast of supporting performers, including Rosario Dawson. At the time, HBO Max declined to share who Dawson or anyone else was playing. But now, it’s been confirmed (via THR) that the future star of Disney+’s Ahsoka will voice none other than Catwoman.
MoviesComicBook

Clerks III: Kevin Smith Teases the Return of Rosario Dawson and Mooby’s

Rosario Dawson has been busy filming Ava DuVernay’s DMZ, the upcoming HBO series that's based on the DC comic of the same name. Soon, she will also be reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Mandalorian in her own series, Star Wars: Ahsoka, which is expected to tie in with The Mandalorian. However, before Dawson returns as Ahsoka, she'll be reprising another one of her roles: Becky from Clerks II. The end of the 2006 film saw Dawson's Becky ending up with Dante (Brian O'Halloran), the star of the original Clerks. Now, Dawson and O'Halloran are back along with Jeff Anderson's Randal, Jason Mewes' Jay, and Kevin Smith's Silent Bob. In fact, Smith took to Instagram today to tease the return of Dawson as well as the classic location of Mooby's and the character Elias, who was played by Trevor Fehrman in Clerks II.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Casts Disney Channel Actress for Season 6 Role

Lucifer has added another new character into the mix for Season 6, and a Disney Channel alum is playing the role. Based on new Netflix's latest promotional images for the upcoming season (out Sept. 10), Disney Channel and Nickelodeon alum Emmy Mattingly will appear in at least one episode (Episode 3). Mattingly, who previously performed under the name Emmy Buckner, is best known for her work on the identical twin sitcom Liv and Maddie. She appeared as "Liv 2," the stand-in for Dove Cameron's Liv whenever Cameron would be on screen as Maddie. (She also appeared as a character named Linda in one episode.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Robinson, who died today from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, joined the hit NBC sitcom in Season 2, playing court clerk and Vietnam vet Macintosh "Mac" Robinson for the rest of the series run. With his signature cardigans, Mac was considered the most "sober" character on Night Court. Robinson also appeared on numerous shows, recurring on Home Improvement, The Game, Hart of Dixie, This Is Us, Mom and, just last year, Love in the Time of Corona. He also played himself on the Night Court episode of 30 Rock.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Melissa McCarthy is "praying" for Mariska Hargitay after the Law & Order: SVU star broke her ankle

McCarthy created a sign for Hargitay reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Harigtay's recovery," and stood outside of an Los Angeles fast food chain on Tuesday soliciting honks for her friend. Page Six reported Hargitay tripped on a rainy pavement over Fourth of July Weekend. Hargitay's broken ankle follows her breaking her knee and suffering a hiarline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament in May.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Jason Momoa Shows Off Arthur Curry’s Tattoos In Aquaman 2 BTS Video

Blockbuster sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been shooting for exactly one month, but we haven’t seen any grainy snaps or blurry images of the cast just yet, a far cry from the situation surrounding fellow DCEU stablemate The Flash, which is dropping all sorts of big reveals on an almost daily basis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy