San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Tiff's Treats locations will give away free chocolate chip cookies on Wednesday

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas-based warm cookie delivery company Tiff’s Treats is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving them away. All five of the chain's San Antonio locations will dole out one free chocolate chip cookie per customer all day Wednesday, August 4, the date of the food holiday. The stores will also discount the childhood favorite to $12 per dozen all day, down from the usual cost of $18.

